New Campaign Encourages Proper Waste Disposal Across Muskoka

Keep Muskoka Beautiful campaign raises awareness about illegal dumping, littering and asks everyone to do their part to make an impact in Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka, with support from its area municipalities, is launching a campaign to raise awareness and provide education about illegal dumping and littering, and to help people learn how and where to properly dispose of waste.

The campaign uses a striking visual to show two possible futures for Muskoka, one clean and one covered in waste. The image asks: “Which Muskoka do you want to see?”

The goal is to remind everyone that waste does not belong on roadsides, in forests, in public spaces or near collection sites. It belongs in the right place.

The message is for everyone who enjoys Muskoka, including year-round residents, seasonal residents and visitors. Some people may not know local waste rules. This campaign helps make those rules clear and easy to follow.

“We all share a role in keeping Muskoka beautiful,” said Renee Recoskie, Director of Waste Management and Environment. “When we put waste in the right place, we help protect our land, water and wildlife for today and for future generations.”

A key part of the campaign is helping people know what goes where. Residents and visitors are encouraged to download the Muskoka Waste App to:

check whether their items go in the garbage, recycling or organics bin

find where to take items

get waste and collection information

The campaign also promotes Clean Muskoka Together. This program encourages people to take simple actions and build pride in the community by registering for a community cleanup in their area.

Illegal dumping is an ongoing concern in Muskoka. It can harm the environment, create safety risks and affect how the community looks and feels. This campaign focuses on awareness and education so people have the information they need to do the right thing.

The goal of this campaign is to prevent the problem through clear information and education.

To learn more, and join Clean Muskoka Together. Small actions can make a big difference. Keep Muskoka Beautiful. Clean Muskoka Together.