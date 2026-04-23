Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces 2026 Summer Season

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) returns for its 34th summer season with an exciting lineup of concerts, art, comedy, and community celebration. As Muskoka’s largest multi-arts festival, HfA invites everyone to experience a summer filled with music, connection, and creativity.

This year’s theme—“The Arts Are In Our Nature”—invites audiences and visitors to explore and discover their own creative spirit through inspiring performances and shared artistic moments.

From concerts to lakeside movie nights, the 2026 season is bursting with opportunities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds to shine.

Returning favourites include legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy (2 shows), the enchanting Holly Cole, acclaimed comedian Ron James, Canadian icon Steven Page, country legends The Good Brothers, and the return of William Prince, bringing his signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and country gospel.

Audiences can revisit iconic albums with Classic Albums Live: Hotel California. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live recreates legendary records live—note for note, cut for cut—with world-class musicians. CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! returns for two epic sing-along shows celebrating the hits of the ’80s and ’90s. Additional tribute highlights include The Last Waltz (The Band), Oh So Sweet (Gordon Lightfoot), and Whiskey Jack (Stompin’ Tom Connors).

The season also showcases outstanding Canadian talent, including the eclectic Rheostatics, Celtic fiddler Ashley MacIsaac, maritime troubadour Adam Baldwin, and Toronto indie legends Lowest of the Low, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their seminal album Shakespeare My Butt.

Programming continues to include unique venues. Hillside Farm will host MORE BARN!: The Music of Neil Young for two nights, spearheaded by local favourite Tobin Spring, as well as a performance by multi-JUNO Award-winning banjo player Kaia Kater.

Classical music lovers can look forward to the return of The Elmer Iseler Singers, joined by Vancouver’s renowned Bergmann Piano Duo for a dynamic program including selections from West Side Story. In August, local pianist Kyung-A Lee returns with a stunning candlelight concert celebrating iconic film music.

History and storytelling take centre stage with the return of Tom Thomson’s Wake, a musical exploring the life and mysterious death of the famed Canadian artist. Legendary broadcaster Alan Cross will also present an engaging talk featuring stories from his career and insights into the evolution of modern music.

Comedy fans can enjoy Yuk Yuk’s On Tour at Canvas Brewing, while the Cottage Country Drag Festival returns with a vibrant showcase featuring the Spice Queens, Karamilk, and performers from Muskoka’s drag community. For families, Dogs Do Magic promises an unforgettable mix of magic, comedy, and canine hijinks.

The festival also features a wide range of community events. Nuit Blanche North returns as a one-night, multi-arts street festival transforming downtown Huntsville. Movie on the Docks offers a unique boat-in cinema experience, with films projected on a double-sided screen for audiences on land and water.

On June 21, HfA will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day at River Mill Park, featuring performances and activities that honour Indigenous culture and heritage. Canada Day celebrations include the 2026 Canoe Mural Project, where graffiti artists reinterpret the works of Tom Thomson on canoes.

Additional highlights include the Huntsville ART CRAWL (June 1–August 30), and Dancing on the Docks, a free weekly event featuring live music and dance instruction every Thursday evening.

HfA will also partner with ISKCON Muskoka to present a free concert with Delhi 2 Dublin at River Mill Park, featuring food, family-friendly activities, and a Bhangra dance class ahead of the performance.

“The theme of our summer season is The Arts Are In Our Nature” says Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “We hope our season invites artists and audiences alike to reflect on importance of the arts—within themselves, in their community, and in the beauty of this place we call home..”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 5 at 10:00 AM. Early access is available starting April 22 through the “Friend of the Festival” membership, which also includes a 15% discount on Festival shows and additional perks.

Memberships are available now. Once purchased, members can buy tickets online at huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the box office at 705-789-4975.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, members, and government funders. For more information, a full event listing, or to purchase tickets, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

2026 Huntsville Festival of the Arts Summer Programming

● Huntsville ART CRAWL | June 1- August 30 | Downtown Huntsville

● National Indigenous Peoples Day | June 21 | River Mill Park

● Yuk Yuk’s On Tour | June 27, July 31 @ 8pm | Canvas Brewing

● Movie on the Docks | June 28 @ 9pm, August 2, @ 8:30pm | Town Docks

● 2026 Canoe Mural Project: Street Art Edition | July 1 | River Mill Park

● Dancing on the Docks | July 2-August 13 (Thursday) @7pm | Town Docks

● Adam Baldwin | July 2 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Rheostatics | July 3 @ 7:30 pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Dogs Do Magic | July 4 @ 2pm | Algonquin Theatre

● HfA Nature Arts Camp | July 6-10 |Sandhill Nursery

● The Elmer Iseler Singers & The Bergmann Piano Duo | July 9 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Holly Cole | July 10 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Tom Thomson’s Wake | July 11 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Oh So Sweet: The Songs of Gordon Lightfoot | July 12 @ 2 pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Music at Noon Series | July 13-17 @ 12pm | Trinity United Church

● The Last Waltz: Celebrating the Music of the Band | July 16 @ 7:30 pm | Algonquin Theatre

● William Prince | July 17 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Nuit Blanche North | July 18 | 8pm-2am | Downtown Huntsville

● HfA Music & Dance Camp | July 20-24 | HfA Studio

● MORE BARN!: The Music of Neil Young | July 20 & 21 @ 7:30pm | Hillside Farm

● Kaia Kater | July 22 @ 7:30pm | Hillside Farm

● Ron James | July 23 @ 7:30 pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Cottage Country Drag Festival | July 24 & 25 | Algonquin Theatre

● Steven Page | July 25 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Whiskey Jack: The Songs of Stompin’ Tom | July 26 @ 2pm | Algonquin Theatre

● The Jim Cuddy Band | July 28 & 29 | Algonquin Theatre

● Lowest of the Low | July 30 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● August 1 | Delhi 2 Dublin @ 8pm | River Mill Park

● Story Time and Song | August 6 @ 11am | HfA Studio

● The Good Brothers | August 6 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Classic Albums Live: Hotel California | August 7 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● Candlelight Concert: Kyung-A Lee | August 8 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Presents: Epic 80’s Sing-Along | August 9 @ 2pm | Algonquin Theatre

● CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Presents: Epic 90’s Sing-Along | August 9 @ 7:30pm | Algonquin Theatre

● HfA Summer Drama Camp | August 10-14 | Algonquin Theatre

● An Evening with Alan Cross | August 13 @ 7:30pm | Canvas Brewery

● Ashley MacIsaac | August 15 @ 7:30 pm | Algonquin Theatre