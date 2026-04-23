OPP East Region Reminds Drivers To Ensure Vehicle Modifications Are Legal

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region is reminding motorists that it is their responsibility to ensure any aftermarket vehicle modifications comply with Ontario law before being installed and driven on public roadways.

While custom and aftermarket vehicle parts are widely available through retailers and online vendors, not all modifications are legal for on‑road use. Vehicle owners and drivers are responsible for ensuring any changes to their vehicle meet the requirements of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and associated regulations, regardless of where or how the parts are purchased.

OPP officers across East Region frequently encounter vehicles that have been modified in ways that compromise safety, visibility, or compliance with provincial legislation.

Common Illegal or Non‑Compliant Vehicle Modifications Include:

• Exhaust Systems:

Modified or louder‑than‑stock exhaust systems, including muffler bypasses or cut‑outs, are prohibited under the HTA.

• Licence Plates:

Licence plate covers, improper mounting, altered plates, or plates that are obstructed or difficult to read are illegal.

• Suspension and Structural Modifications:

Unsafe lift or lowering kits, tires extending beyond the vehicle’s fenders, and missing required mudflaps can pose safety risks and may violate provincial standards.

• Visibility and Lighting:

Tinted windows or windshields that obstruct the driver’s view, as well as the use of improper or coloured lighting (including non‑compliant headlights), are not permitted.

Depending on the violation, enforcement actions may include fines, licence plate seizure, vehicle towing, or requiring the vehicle to undergo a safety inspection.

The OPP emphasizes that enforcement efforts are focused on non‑compliant cosmetic or performance modifications that pose safety concerns, not on accessibility modifications such as wheelchair ramps, hand controls, or other adaptive equipment required by individuals with mobility or medical needs.

For more information on vehicle equipment requirements, motorists can consult the Highway Traffic Act or visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website.