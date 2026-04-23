Lake Of Bays: Nomination Period Opening Soon For The 2026 Municipal Election

The nomination period for the 2026 Municipal Election opens Friday, May 1, 2026, and residents interested in running for municipal office are encouraged to prepare now.

The Township of Lake of Bays will be accepting nominations for the following positions:

Mayor , one to be elected at large

Ward Councillor , one to be elected for each of the following wards: Franklin Ward Sinclair Ward Ridout Ward McLean Ward

District and Ward Councillor, one to be elected for Franklin and Sinclair Wards and one to be elected for Ridout and McLean Wards

To qualify as a candidate, a person must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and a property owner or tenant within the Township, or the spouse of one.

Nominations must be filed in person by appointment with the Clerk’s Office beginning May 1, 2026, and no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026. Nominations cannot be submitted electronically.

Candidates for Mayor and Councillor are required to submit 25 endorsements from eligible Lake of Bays voters and pay a filing fee of $200 for Mayor or $100 for Councillor.

Voting day for the 2026 Municipal Election is Monday, October 26, 2026.