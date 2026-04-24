Witnesses Sought By SIU Of OPP-Involved Collision With School Bus In Orillia

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is seeking witnesses to a collision involving a school bus and truck on Highway 11 in Orillia last Thursday morning. A 16-year-old girl on board the school suffered a serious, non-life-threatening injury. The SIU is investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.
Preliminary information suggests the following:
- On April 16, 2026, just before 7:30 a.m., an officer driving an OPP vehicle with emergency lights was stopped on the off-ramp to Forestview Road and partially onto Highway 11 northbound.
- At the same time, travelling northbound on Highway 11, there was a collision involving a school bus and a truck.
- Dashcam video shows a dark-coloured Jeep Wrangler SUV travelling northbound as well as vehicular traffic travelling southbound at the time of the collision. SIU investigators are asking any of those drivers who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php