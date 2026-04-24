Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign In Barrie Supports RVH And Hospice Simcoe

The iconic Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is marking its 30th anniversary with over $151 million raised since 1996 as it returns on April 27 with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting nearly 700 charities and community groups in Canada. Locally, proceeds from all Smile Cookie sales will support Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Hospice Simcoe. Both charities were selected by Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Barrie.

“The annual Smile Cookie campaign is a powerful reminder of what community truly means. For the past 30 years, Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members, and guests have come together to create real change for people right in their own neighbourhoods,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “With nearly 700 local charities and community groups supported this year, the reach of this campaign has never been greater. We encourage everyone to visit their local Tims and join us in making a difference.”

Smile Cookies are Tims signature Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

“Smile Cookie week is something our community looks forward to each year. It’s a joyful way to support our tiniest patients,” said Pamela Ross, CEO, RVH Foundation. “Funds raised through initiatives like this help support exceptional care at RVH for patients during some of life’s most important moments, including labour, delivery, and newborn care. We’re so grateful to Tim Hortons owners, team members, and guests for making every cookie count.”

“Smile Cookie Week is an exciting time,” says Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. “Funds raised through this wonderful campaign allow us to continue to provide adults and children with compassionate end-of-life care services and essential grief support programs. We are very grateful for the incredible support we receive from the Barrie and area Tim Hortons owners, their teams, and everyone who purchases a Smile Cookie.”

To support this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, guests can visit their local Tim Hortons or place an order through the Tims app for delivery. Bulk pre-orders for Smile Cookies can be placed through an order form at Tims restaurants.

A cute and cuddly four-in one reversible Smile Cookie plushie is also available this year. Net proceeds from plushie sales will be donated to local charity and community groups.

Starting April 27 until May 3, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales will be donated to nearly 700 charities and community groups across Canada, which were selected by local Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Last year, Tims® guests helped raise $22.6 million through the annual Smile Cookie campaign. More than $151 million has been raised across Canada and the U.S. since the Smile Cookie campaign first launched in 1996.

Locally, Barrie’s Tim Hortons restaurant owners have stepped up in a big way—committing to raise $1 million for RVH and another $1 million for Hospice Simcoe through the spring Smile Cookie Campaign.