Residents Forced To Leave Home After Vehicle Hits House In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle striking a residential property.

On Friday, April 24, 2026, officers responded to the area of Main Street West at approximately 12:00 am following reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers determined that a single vehicle had left the roadway, striking seven unoccupied parked vehicles and causing structural damage to a nearby residence. Due to safety concerns related to the damage, residents were temporarily relocated to a local hotel.

The 30-year-old driver of the motor vehicle was transported by ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.