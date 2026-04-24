Gas Tax Funding Helps Local Transit In Our Region

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-

The Ontario government is investing nearly $380 million through the 2025-26 Gas Tax program to help support public transit in 107 municipalities. The funding will be used for local public transit initiatives such as expanding service hours and transit routes, purchasing new vehicles and improving accessibility to increase transit ridership.

The following municipalities will receive funding:

Municipality 2025-26 Allocation
Amherstburg $194,900
Arnprior $27,713
Atikokan $24,184
Bancroft $83,303
Barrie $2,508,622
Belleville $1,077,543
Blind River $30,039
Bracebridge $158,272
Bradford West Gwillimbury $406,842
Brampton $21,064,218
Brant County $280,774
Brantford $1,432,632
Brockville $216,098
Burlington $2,674,780
Caledon $568,726
Chapleau $19,208
Chatham-Kent $977,409
Clearview $131,352
Cobourg $194,006
Cochrane $40,630
Collingwood $343,932
Cornwall $710,246
Cramahe $98,746
Deseronto $145,344
Dryden $65,782
Durham Region $9,633,396
Dysart et al $23,618
Elliot Lake $149,939
Espanola $44,290
Fort Frances $69,403
Greater Sudbury $3,091,759
Greenstone $26,894
Guelph $3,013,445
Halton Hills $561,671
Hamilton $12,389,845
Hanover $740,828
Hearst $45,604
Huntsville $176,865
Ingersoll $55,595
Innisfil $396,654
Kapuskasing $73,196
Kawartha Lakes $708,684
Kenora $139,771
Kingston $3,218,066
Lambton Shores $124,640
Lanark County $520,558
LaSalle $285,098
Leamington $299,128
London $10,158,287
Loyalist Township $198,449
Machin $9,570
Marmora & Lake $201,793
Meaford $65,797
Middlesex County $111,343
Midland $185,647
Milton $1,326,756
Mississauga $23,363,091
Muskoka $90,659
New Tecumseth $125,815
Niagara Region $6,845,789
Norfolk County $172,472
North Bay $784,736
North Grenville $60,071
North Perth $80,090
Oakville $2,892,944
Orangeville $294,473
Orillia $596,647
Ottawa $33,061,834
Owen Sound $245,919
Parry Sound $56,778
Peel Region $318,268
Pembroke $118,783
Penetanguishene $93,413
Perth East $73,121
Petawawa $74,546
Peterborough $1,732,762
Peterborough County $41,007
Point Edward $19,917
Port Hope $164,576
Prescott $122,974
Prince Edward County $225,658
Quinte West $528,936
Renfrew $245,313
Sarnia $1,232,951
Sault Ste. Marie $1,247,549
Schreiber $21,861
Simcoe County $1,476,985
Sioux Lookout $51,107
St. Marys $163,485
St. Thomas $418,003
Stratford $513,030
Tecumseh $176,470
Temiskaming Shores $153,617
Thunder Bay $2,181,141
Tillsonburg $133,589
Timmins $585,411
Toronto $178,222,229
Trent Hills $113,254
Wasaga Beach $239,168
Waterloo Region $13,772,622
Wawa $25,482
Wellington County $397,205
West Elgin $31,172
West Perth $53,140
Windsor $4,462,356
Woodstock $609,654
York Region $17,776,683
Total $378,010,646

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