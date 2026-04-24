Gas Tax Funding Helps Local Transit In Our Region

The Ontario government is investing nearly $380 million through the 2025-26 Gas Tax program to help support public transit in 107 municipalities. The funding will be used for local public transit initiatives such as expanding service hours and transit routes, purchasing new vehicles and improving accessibility to increase transit ridership.
The following municipalities will receive funding:
|Municipality
|2025-26 Allocation
|Amherstburg
|$194,900
|Arnprior
|$27,713
|Atikokan
|$24,184
|Bancroft
|$83,303
|Barrie
|$2,508,622
|Belleville
|$1,077,543
|Blind River
|$30,039
|Bracebridge
|$158,272
|Bradford West Gwillimbury
|$406,842
|Brampton
|$21,064,218
|Brant County
|$280,774
|Brantford
|$1,432,632
|Brockville
|$216,098
|Burlington
|$2,674,780
|Caledon
|$568,726
|Chapleau
|$19,208
|Chatham-Kent
|$977,409
|Clearview
|$131,352
|Cobourg
|$194,006
|Cochrane
|$40,630
|Collingwood
|$343,932
|Cornwall
|$710,246
|Cramahe
|$98,746
|Deseronto
|$145,344
|Dryden
|$65,782
|Durham Region
|$9,633,396
|Dysart et al
|$23,618
|Elliot Lake
|$149,939
|Espanola
|$44,290
|Fort Frances
|$69,403
|Greater Sudbury
|$3,091,759
|Greenstone
|$26,894
|Guelph
|$3,013,445
|Halton Hills
|$561,671
|Hamilton
|$12,389,845
|Hanover
|$740,828
|Hearst
|$45,604
|Huntsville
|$176,865
|Ingersoll
|$55,595
|Innisfil
|$396,654
|Kapuskasing
|$73,196
|Kawartha Lakes
|$708,684
|Kenora
|$139,771
|Kingston
|$3,218,066
|Lambton Shores
|$124,640
|Lanark County
|$520,558
|LaSalle
|$285,098
|Leamington
|$299,128
|London
|$10,158,287
|Loyalist Township
|$198,449
|Machin
|$9,570
|Marmora & Lake
|$201,793
|Meaford
|$65,797
|Middlesex County
|$111,343
|Midland
|$185,647
|Milton
|$1,326,756
|Mississauga
|$23,363,091
|Muskoka
|$90,659
|New Tecumseth
|$125,815
|Niagara Region
|$6,845,789
|Norfolk County
|$172,472
|North Bay
|$784,736
|North Grenville
|$60,071
|North Perth
|$80,090
|Oakville
|$2,892,944
|Orangeville
|$294,473
|Orillia
|$596,647
|Ottawa
|$33,061,834
|Owen Sound
|$245,919
|Parry Sound
|$56,778
|Peel Region
|$318,268
|Pembroke
|$118,783
|Penetanguishene
|$93,413
|Perth East
|$73,121
|Petawawa
|$74,546
|Peterborough
|$1,732,762
|Peterborough County
|$41,007
|Point Edward
|$19,917
|Port Hope
|$164,576
|Prescott
|$122,974
|Prince Edward County
|$225,658
|Quinte West
|$528,936
|Renfrew
|$245,313
|Sarnia
|$1,232,951
|Sault Ste. Marie
|$1,247,549
|Schreiber
|$21,861
|Simcoe County
|$1,476,985
|Sioux Lookout
|$51,107
|St. Marys
|$163,485
|St. Thomas
|$418,003
|Stratford
|$513,030
|Tecumseh
|$176,470
|Temiskaming Shores
|$153,617
|Thunder Bay
|$2,181,141
|Tillsonburg
|$133,589
|Timmins
|$585,411
|Toronto
|$178,222,229
|Trent Hills
|$113,254
|Wasaga Beach
|$239,168
|Waterloo Region
|$13,772,622
|Wawa
|$25,482
|Wellington County
|$397,205
|West Elgin
|$31,172
|West Perth
|$53,140
|Windsor
|$4,462,356
|Woodstock
|$609,654
|York Region
|$17,776,683
|Total
|$378,010,646