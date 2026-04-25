Impaired Driving Charges Laid By Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid impaired driving‑related charges following three separate incidents over the past several days.

On Friday evening, April 17, 2026, police responded to a traffic complaint involving an all‑terrain vehicle being operated in an unsafe manner in the Balm Beach Road in Tiny Township. Officers located the vehicle and determined the operator was impaired. The individual was arrested and transported for further testing, which confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result, John O’Brian, 45 years, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Careless Driving

Fail to Wear Proper Helmet

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 28, 2026.

On Sunday evening, April 20, 2026, officers investigated a motor vehicle collision at Robert Street West and Owen Street in Penetanguishene where a involved driver failed to remain at the scene. The vehicle was later located which led Police to locate the driver. Officers determined the driver had been impaired at the time of the collision and placed the individual under arrest. Subsequent testing confirmed impairment by alcohol.

As a result, Riley Robertson, 27 years, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Dangerous Operation

Fail to Remain

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 4, 2026.

In the early morning hours of April 21, 2026, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Midland involving a vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver unresponsive. Police attended and, following an investigation and medical clearance, determined the driver was impaired. The individual was arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, Sonya Fisher, 43 years, of Tay Township, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 16, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on Ontario roads. Members of the public are encouraged to call 9‑1‑1 if they observe a suspected impaired driver.