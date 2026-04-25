Fake Money Is Being Passed Around In Midland And Penetanguishene

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is alerting the public following several recent incidents involving the use of counterfeit $50 and $100 bills in the Midland and Penetanguishene area.

Officers have received multiple reports of counterfeit Canadian currency being passed at local businesses. Members of the public and local business owners are encouraged to remain vigilant when handling cash and to watch for signs of counterfeit currency, including irregular texture, print quality, or missing security features.

Anyone who believes they have received counterfeit money or has information related to these incidents is asked to contact the OPP. To remain anonymous, tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

For more information on how to identify counterfeit Canadian bank notes and the security features found on legitimate currency, members of the public are encouraged to visit the Bank of Canada’s website at bankofcanada.ca. The site provides clear tips on what to look for, how to check bank notes, and what to do if counterfeit money is suspected.