Help Shape The Future Of Muskoka By Sharing Feedback On Draft Muskoka Official Plan Review Updates

The public is invited to share their thoughts at a virtual or in-person open house, at a public meeting or by providing written feedback

The District of Muskoka is reviewing its Official Plan and updating it to match new provincial rules, local priorities, and what residents need today.

The public is invited to review the draft updates and share their thoughts on important topics such as housing, climate and weather changes, resorts, jobs and the economy, protecting waterbody health, and the qualities that make Muskoka special. Ideas can be shared at a virtual or in-person open house, at a public meeting or by providing written feedback. Comments received will be considered to inform the updates to the Official Plan.

The Muskoka Official Plan guides decisions on:

Where new homes and businesses can go

How lakes, rivers, and nature are protected

How to plan for the future

“The Official Plan helps shape how Muskoka grows and changes over time. It is important that this work reflects the voices of the people who live, work, and invest here,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of the District of Muskoka. “Council encourages residents to review the draft updates and share feedback on the future of the community.”

Open House Details

A virtual open house on Tuesday, May 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. will offer the public the opportunity to watch a presentation, share comments and ask questions.

An in-person open house on Tuesday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Terry Fox Auditorium at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Drive in Gravenhurst, will offer the public the opportunity to speak with staff about the proposed updates, watch a presentation, share comments and ask questions.

Public Meeting Details

A public meeting on Thursday, May 21 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at the District of Muskoka Administration Building, 70 Pine Street in Bracebridge and/or virtually on Zoom, will offer any person or agency the opportunity to attend and/or make a written or verbal representation to the proposed updates.

For information on how to participate, please review the Notice of Public Meeting .

How to Provide Written Feedback

Written feedback can be emailed to MOP@muskoka.on.ca or mailed to: District Municipality of Muskoka Attention: Lisa Marden 70 Pine Street, Bracebridge, ON, P1L 1N3

The public is encouraged to email feedback before the open houses on Tuesday, May 12. This allows sufficient time for consideration and/or the opportunity for comments to be addressed at the Open House.

The District will continue to accept feedback prior to a decision being made by The District of Muskoka’s Community and Planning Services Committee .

The District thanks the public for joining the conversation and helping shape Muskoka’s future.

For more information, visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/muskoka-official-plan.