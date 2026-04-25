Ramara Welcomes In-Person Primary Health Care Closer To Home

The Township of Ramara, in collaboration with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) and the Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee (OLCPR), is pleased to announce that in-person primary health care is coming closer to home in Ramara.

Dr. Anoushka Mohammadiankhorasani (Dr. Mo), a primary care physician, will begin serving the community starting in July, with a new medical practice located at the Ramara Medical Centre in Brechin. This marks a significant milestone in improving access to local primary health care in Ramara.

“Access to primary care is essential to the health and well-being of our community. Improving access to in-person health care for Ramara residents has remained a key priority for Council,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “Welcoming Dr. Mohammadiankhorasani to Ramara is a significant step toward ensuring residents can access the care they need, closer to home. We are deeply grateful to our partners at the Couchiching Ontario Health Team and Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee for their advocacy, leadership and collaboration throughout this process.”

As an underserved rural municipality, many Ramara residents have faced challenges accessing primary care close to home, often travelling outside the community, with a significant number of individuals and families currently without a regular primary care provider.

“Primary care is the foundation of a strong health-care system,” said Dr. Kim McIntosh, Primary Care Physician Lead for the Couchiching Ontario Health Team. “Through the collaborative efforts of the Couchiching Ontario Health Team, Primary Care Network, the Township of Ramara, and the Orillia & Lake Country Physician Recruitment Committee, we are building a healthier community and strengthening our local health-care system by connecting people to the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Dr. Mo is a family physician with more than 12 years experience practicing in Iran and Canada including maternity and newborn care, adolescent, elderly and mental-health care. Prior to arriving in Ramara, she completed a clinical field assessment in Alliston. Dr. Mo will be providing inpatient and emergency care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in addition to her family practice in Ramara.

“I am excited to be joining the Ramara community and look forward to building relationships with patients and families in the area,” said Dr. Mohammadiankhorasani. “Providing care in a rural community offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact, and I am pleased to become part of such a welcoming and supportive community.”

The new medical practice in Ramara will operate as part of the Couchiching Ontario Health Team, Primary Care Network (PCN), where local health-care providers work together to enhance access to high-quality, integrated services. Through this partnership, allied health professionals from the Couchiching Family Health Team will support services in Ramara, helping to better serve the needs of local residents.

How to Register/Roster with Dr. Mo

Residents of Ramara who are interested in being rostered with Dr. Mo are encouraged to register through Health Care Connect.

Phone: 1-800-445-1822 or call 811

Website: ontario.ca/HealthCareConnect

Residents who are already attached to a primary health care provider outside of the region and are interested in becoming a patient of the new physician in Ramara are encouraged to register with Health Care Connect. Patients do not need to de-roster from their current physician to go on the Health Care Connect list. While all registrations are welcome, priority will be given to Ramara residents as part of this local physician recruitment initiative.

In addition, the COHT and OLCPR continue their efforts to secure a second physician to practise alongside Dr. Mo in Ramara. This recruitment has been part of the Practice Ready Ontario Program, a program pathway for internationally trained physicians to practice in Ontario in rural and remote communities.

With the introduction of in-person physician services, the Good Doctors virtual care clinic will no longer be operating at the Ramara Medical Centre effective June 17, 2026. This will provide time for the new practice to be established.

For more information on health-care service options in Ramara, visit ramara.ca/HealthCare.