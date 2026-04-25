Orillia OPP Looking For Driver After Fail To Remain Collision

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fail to remain collision that occurred in Orillia.

On Friday April 24, 2026, at approximately 5:45 pm, a blue sedan, struck a youth at a crosswalk at the intersection of Highway 12 West and Monarch Drive in the City of Orillia. The driver of the vehicle is described as a older male, Bald, wearing sunglasses with a large grey beard. The driver exited the vehicle then re-entered it and left the scene.

Members of Orillia OPP are involved in this investigation. If you have information or video camera footage, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com, reference E260551508. The OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.