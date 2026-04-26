Gravenhurst Smile Cookies Support Gravenhurst High School

For the fifth year in a row, the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons are raising money for local schools through the annual Smile Cookie Campaign, with Gravenhurst High School being this year’s recipients.

From April 27 until May 3, Smile Cookies will be available at both Gravenhurst locations for $2 each, with any number of cookies over four being tax free.

The campaign to help local schools was started by former operator Ashley Hrinkanic in 2022, with owners Paul Stevenson and Tammy Jacklin opting to continue it when they took over in 2023.

Gravenhurst Tim Hortons raised $22,202 for Muskoka Beechgrove, $19,806 for Gravenhurst Public School, $18,494 for KP Manson, and $18,051 for Glen Orchard. Kristina Brownlee, General Manager for the Gravenhurst locations, said that the last four years have raised way more than was expected for all of the local schools.

“This is our final year for our local schools being the recipients of the Smile Cookie campaign, so we are looking forward to seeing how much the high school can raise this year!”

GHS guidance counselor Carol Kent said that this year’s campaign is significant because of the connection between GHS students and Tim Hortons.

“It means a lot, especially because a lot of our high school students work at Tim Hortons, whether it be after school jobs, summer jobs, or co-ops. Students will also be volunteering to decorate the Smile Cookies all week, which is really great because of the 40 hour community involvement requirement for graduation.”

Kent said that because they are unsure of how much money will be raised, the school hasn’t narrowed down what the funds raised will go towards yet, but that they will go towards things that benefit students at GHS.

“Some of the ideas that have come up are a set of bleachers for the field, the bursary fund, or supporting students who need access to different opportunities within the school that don’t have the funds to support it. Once we know how much money we’re working with, we will be able to determine what is the best use of those funds, because it really varies, but it will be towards supporting student life at GHS.”

According to Kent, GHS has already received pre-orders for more than 30 dozen Smile Cookies. She said the hope is that the same momentum continues into next week when sales officially begin.

“We hope that a lot of past students and past staff support. We’ve reached out to our feeder schools to support us as well because, although we are separate schools, we really do work together and they’re preparing the students to come to GHS, so hopefully they support us. We hope everyone goes out and purchases.”

To support Gravenhurst High School through the Smile Cookie campaign, visit the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations at 150 Talisman Drive and 2329 Highway 11 South from April 27 to May 3.