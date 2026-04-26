Three People From Georgian Bay Township Face Firearm Related Charges

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple firearms‑related charges following an investigation in Tay Township.

On April 18, 2026, at approximately 11:45hrs, officers observed individuals exiting a parked vehicle at a business on Quarry Road. During investigative contact, officers confirmed that one individual was wanted on an outstanding warrant. While speaking with the occupants, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle that was unsecured and readily accessible. The firearm was seized and three individuals were arrested and transported to detachment.

As a result of the investigation:

CHRISTOPHER Leduc, 48‑years‑old, of Georgian Bay Township, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

This individual was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 19, 2026.

RICKEY Leduc, 43‑years‑old, of Georgian Bay Township, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

TYLER Everingham, 32‑years‑old, of Georgian Bay Township, has been charged with:

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

These accused parties are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 16, 2026.

The OPP reminds the public that the safe storage of firearms is essential to public safety. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact police. Members of the community can report information to the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.ca.