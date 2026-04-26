Utterson Retreat Makes Vrbo List Of Top Vacation Rentals Of The Year For 2026

Vrbo announced the 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year, a collection of standout vacation homes across Canada and around the world. Now in its fifth year, the annual list recognizes properties that exemplify exceptional quality, reliability, and Vrbo’s high standards for stays travellers can trust. In fact, some of the homes have earned more than 100 perfect 10/10 guest ratings, reflecting the positive experiences guests can expect every time they book a Vrbo. This year’s list includes a home with a Nordic-inspired spa in Fernie, a beachfront home in the sand dunes of Prince Edward Island, a lakefront cottage in Muskoka and an oceanfront home overlooking Nova Scotia’s Ragged Harbour.

“Alpine Chalet” in Whistler, British Columbia “Atlantic Pearl” in Port Medway, Nova Scotia “Bright Chalet” in Lac-Supérieur, Quebec “Fernie Mountain House” in Fernie, British Columbia “Rustic Chic Mountain” home in Banff 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/expedia/9334956-en-vrbo-top-vacation-rentals-of-the-year-canada-2026

“The Vacation Rentals of the Year showcase the finest vacation rentals on Vrbo. New this year, properties on the list have earned the ‘Loved by Guests’ badge — a recognition reserved for the top 10% of homes in a destination based on real guest reviews,” said Larry Plawsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vrbo. “This list should inspire travellers to take their next group getaway and demonstrates how easy it is to find a trusted, high-quality vacation rental every time they plan a trip.”

This year’s properties are located in the most popular vacation destinations across Canada, including Banff, Alberta; Port Medway, Nova Scotia; St. Peter’s Harbour, Prince Edward Island; and Whistler, British Columbia. Canadian travellers who want to travel internationally can also find properties in Hanalei, Hawaii in the U.S.; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Devon, England; and Black Forest, Germany.

Vrbo’s Vacation Rentals of the Year were selected based on criteria that exemplify high-quality stays and give guests the confidence to book their next trip.

What Makes the Vacation Rentals of the Year Stand Out

Loved by Guests: a recognition for the top 10% of properties in a destination based on verified guest reviews

Premier Host: properties managed by hosts who have a proven track record of reliability and great hospitality, including 99% booking acceptance rate and 0% host cancellation rate

Ratings and reviews: more than 10 exceptional guest ratings and verified positive reviews

Location: properties in a variety of popular leisure destinations, oftentimes steps from the ocean, lakes, or mountains

Great for groups: spacious homes with attractive amenities like private pools, hot tubs, and game rooms ideal for families and multi-generational groups

“Wow” factor: properties with unique amenities or architectural features, including private spas, ski-in/ski-out access, waterfront settings and panoramic mountain views

“This year’s list reflects just how far traveller expectations have evolved and how our partners continue to rise to the occasion,” said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Vacation Rental Partnerships at Vrbo. “From unique design and standout amenities to the small, thoughtful touches that build trust, these homes deliver the kind of exceptional experiences that today’s travellers don’t just appreciate, they expect. We’re proud to celebrate hosts who are setting a new standard for quality and helping shape the future of vacation rentals.”

Vrbo’s Vacation Rentals of the Year highlights extraordinary properties around the world, with more than 50 honourees. See the top vacation rentals in Canada, the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

View the full list of the 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year, along with photos and booking details here.

2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year Details: