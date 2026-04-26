Online Police Record Check Timelines Continue To Improve, OPP Says

Current turnaround times averaging approximately 10 days

Turnaround times for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) online police record checks have significantly improved, following the implementation of new efficiencies.

In the summer and fall of 2025, the OPP experienced a significant backlog in processing police record checks, with turnaround times reaching 12 to 14 weeks. We heard the concerns from community members and organizations who rely on timely results, and we took immediate steps to address the issue.

Over the past several months, the OPP conducted a full review of the Online Police Record Checks Unit (OPRCU), including an internal audit, updates to policies and procedures, and the allocation of additional resources to meet the increased demand.

These efforts have resulted in substantial improvements. While the OPP’s service standard is to complete all levels of record checks within 30 days, current turnaround times are averaging approximately 10 days.

While processing times may extend closer to the 30‑day standard during periods of peak demand, the OPRCU remains committed to maintaining timely and reliable service. Current turnaround times are published weekly on the application website.

For those living in OPP jurisdiction who require a record check, please visit the OPP online police record check process webpage. Please note that detachment staff are unable to process any applications locally.

If you have questions about your record check, please contact 1-833-909-0057 or opp.virtualdesk@tritoncanada.ca. We ask that members of the public use this line rather than calling the OPP’s non-emergency line (1-888-310-1122) to ensure those who require an immediate police response due to an ongoing crime or threat to public safety are able to access the critical support and resources they need.

The OPP will continue to monitor demand, adjust resources as needed, and refine processes to ensure the public receives efficient, responsive support moving forward.

“We recognize the impacts delays can have on those we serve. The OPP is committed to providing effective, professional service to our communities, and I am pleased with the great work of the Online Police Records Check Unit to improve turnaround times for police record checks.”

– Chief Superintendent Brad McCallum

Commander, Crime Prevention and Community Support Bureau