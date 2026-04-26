Celebrate Mother’s Day With Purpose: Green Haven Launches Community Walk In Orillia

This Mother’s Day, the community is invited to come together in a meaningful way at the inaugural Mother’s Day March: Opening Doors, One Step at a Time, presented by Melissa White Fitness Studio, hosted by Green Haven Shelter for Women on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Tudhope Park.

This family-friendly walk offers an opportunity to honour the mothers, caregivers, grandmothers, and women who shape our lives, while standing alongside women and children in our community who are seeking safety, support, and a path forward.

“At Green Haven Shelter for Women, we walk for more than awareness,” says Jessica Gouveia, Manager of Administration and Fundraising. “We walk to celebrate the strength of women, to recognize the care and resilience they bring to our families and communities, and to ensure that every woman has access to safety, dignity, and the opportunity to rebuild her life.”

Green Haven is proud to partner with Melissa White Fitness Studio as the presenting sponsor of this inaugural event. Their leadership and commitment to community well-being are helping to bring this meaningful initiative to life.

Gender-based violence remains a critical issue across Canada, with 1 in 3 women experiencing violence in their lifetime. Locally, Green Haven provides emergency shelter, crisis support, outreach, and advocacy to women and children fleeing violence.

While this work is essential, it is not fully funded. Approximately 60% of Green Haven’s core operations are supported through government funding, leaving the organization to raise over $600,000 annually (or roughly $50,000 each month) to sustain its services. Many available grants are restricted to specific programs, meaning essential day-to-day costs such as staffing, food, utilities, and maintaining safe shelter space must be supported by the community.

The Mother’s Day March is designed to bring the community together in a way that is both celebratory and impactful by creating space to recognize the women in our lives while directly supporting those who need it most.

Join the Movement

Community members, families, and organizations are invited to take part:

Register or Donate:

Walk with us, set a personal fundraising goal, or support a participant:

https://greenhavenshelter.com/mothers-day-march/



Start a Team or Fundraise:

Gather friends, family, or colleagues and create a fundraising team. Every effort helps expand the impact of this event.

Become a Sponsor:

Green Haven continues to welcome additional sponsors and community partners to support this inaugural event and help build a lasting annual tradition.

Volunteer:

Support the day-of event and help create a welcoming, positive experience for all participants.

Share:

Help amplify the message by sharing the event with your networks and encouraging others to get involved.

Every step you take honours the women in your life. Every dollar you give helps open doors for another.

Event Details

Event: Mother’s Day March – Opening Doors, One Step at a Time (presented by Melissa White Fitness Studio)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Location: Tudhope Park, Orillia

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM