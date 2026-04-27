Exciting Changes Coming To Orillia Rec Centre Outdoor Space As Foundry Park Revitalization Begins

Skatepark and pickleball courts included in project

The City of Orillia is preparing for an exciting transformation of outdoor recreation space in Foundry Park which surrounds the Orillia Recreation Centre (ORC), with work set to begin in the coming weeks on two new amenities: a skatepark and pickleball courts.

“These projects are true examples of community collaboration and local pride coming together in a meaningful way,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “These exciting enhancements started with residents who care about having quality places to gather, play, and stay active. It’s great to see Foundry Park take shape in a way that reflects that effort and brings something lasting to Orillia for people of all ages.”

Skatepark

The Foundry Park skatepark is the first phase of the project to get underway. This long-anticipated, community-driven amenity will soon begin taking shape at the site with groundbreaking expected in early May.

The skatepark will span approximately 11,000 square feet, while maintaining a dynamic, modern design tailored for skateboarders of all skill levels. The project has been made possible through a strong partnership between the City and the local skateboarding community, who have committed more than $100,000 in fundraising support. Community members can continue to contribute at skateparkers.ca.

Pickleball courts

Also included in the Foundry Park improvements are 10 future pickleball courts. The courts are also being advanced with enthusiastic backing from the local pickleball community, who have come together in support of this new space, contributing $30,000 towards the project. Community fundraising is ongoing, with donation opportunities to be shared on orilliapickleballclub.com.

While timelines for construction of these amenities are still being finalized, they are expected to move forward as part of the overall site revitalization in the coming months. Construction of both projects will take place throughout the summer, and the new amenities are expected to be ready for use by fall 2026.

Important site information

The trail network throughout the property will remain open but occasional interruptions may occur.

Construction staging areas will be located in the southern portion of the ORC parking lot as well as the end of Queen Street West.

The work area of Foundry Park will be closed to the public. Residents are asked to use caution around the construction zone and respect all posted signage

The City thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as these exciting improvements get underway.