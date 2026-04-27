Crews Battle House Fire In Severn On Sunday Night

Severn Fire and Emergency Services were notified of a structure fire at approximately 8:12 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved single-family home.

In total, 11 Severn Fire and Emergency Services units responded, with 34 SFES firefighters on scene. Ramara Fire also provided mutual aid with a tanker and crew, bringing the total number of firefighters on scene to 36. OPP, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services, and Hydro One also attended. A tanker shuttle was used to supply water to the scene. Thanks to the quick actions of Severn Fire and Emergency Services personnel, a neighbouring building behind the home was saved and sustained only minimal exterior damage to the siding.

There were no injuries to anyone in the home or to any firefighters on scene. As the family was leaving the home, they were able to safely remove two cats.

Most crews cleared the scene at approximately 3:00 a.m., with one crew remaining on scene overnight to monitor for hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time. The dollar amount of the damage has not yet been determined; however, the home is unfortunately considered a total loss. The home was insured.