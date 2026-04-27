Check Out ‘But Why Bump Off Barnaby?’ From May 6th-9th In Bracebridge

Dragonfly Theatre Company, The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) and Theatre Muskoka are excited to co-produce the hysterical comedy ‘But Why Bump Off Barnaby?’

‘But Why Bump Off Barnaby?’ is a murder mystery farce at its most hilarious directed by Emma Phillips. When an eccentric family gathers at Marlgate Manor, the evening takes a sinister turn indeed! The race is on to find the killer. The only problem? The clues and motives make absolutely no sense to anyone. While the bizarre group frantically tries to unmask the murderer, people are implicated, stories are questioned and pure mayhem follows. To find out who committed the crime, you’ll just have to come and see the show for yourself!

“This is an exceptionally silly play, fun and fast paced. It is the perfect piece to just sit back and let yourself be immersed in laughter,” says director Emma Phillips, “We have gathered some of the best local actors and crafted a stunning backdrop and beautiful period costumes. It took 20 years to bring this play to the stage, and we’re thrilled to bring this theatrical experience to the community”.

The cast of local performers includes Earl Sacrey, James Currie, Beth Bussotti, Rachel Thompson, Allen Hutchings, Fritz Ruttan, Nancy Jamieson, Shaman Johann, Rachel Walker-Brown and Lauren Rodrigues.

‘But Why Bump Off Barnaby?’ will take place at the Rene M Caisse Memorial Theatre (100 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge) from May 6th-9th at 7:30pm with a 2:30pm matinee also on May 9th. Tickets are $30 for general audience, with a discount for groups of 10+ and HTC members. They can be purchased at theatremuskoka.ca.