Oro-Medonte Residents Win $58,051 With Lotto 6/49

Richard Chesworth and Penny Witteman of Oro-Medonte can “find their possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $58,051.40 in the August 7, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Richard and Penny, retirees, have been playing the lottery together for about 20 years. When playing LOTTO 6/49, they use a combination of their own numbers, based on special birthdays, as well as Quick Picks. The couple is now thrilled to share the news of their first big win!

“I scanned our ticket with the OLG app the morning after the draw,” Penny recalled, while she and Richard visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I stared at the winning message, repeating, ‘OMG!’ over and over again. I couldn’t wait to tell Richard!”

“When Penny told me we’d won big, my first thought was, ‘Is this real?’ It turns out it was! This is fabulous,’” Richard smiled. “This prize is sure to be life-changing. We’re very fortunate,” the couple agreed.

With their winnings, Richard plans to pay some bills, and Penny looks forward to having dental work done to enhance her smile.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on West Ridge Boulevard in Orillia.