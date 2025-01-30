Big Applause Awards Celebration In Muskoka And You Can Attend!

You’re Invited!

Join Explorers’ Edge and the recipients of the 2024 Big Applause Awards for an exclusive celebratory lunch at the stunning Muskoka Bay Resort!

Click Here for the list of winners

Date: February 19, 20245

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Location: Muskoka Bay Resort, 1217 N Muldrew Lake Road

Tickets: $25 per person

Indulge in a delectable three-course meal crafted by Executive Chef Thomas Krieger and Senior Food and Beverage Director James May, while we come together to honor the remarkable achievements of our tourism community.

Event Highlights:

Presentation of our inaugural “Pillar of Support Award” , recognizing an individual with exceptional dedication and support to the tourism industry.

, recognizing an individual with exceptional dedication and support to the tourism industry. An exclusive update on our ambitious 2025–2026 Business and Operational Plan , shaping the future of tourism in the region.

, shaping the future of tourism in the region. Celebrate and network with tourism leaders and stakeholders who make Muskoka a premier destination.

Seats are limited—reserve your spot today and be part of this momentous occasion!

RSVP Now to secure your place at this unforgettable event. Tickets are just $25 per person. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

To purchase tickets to attend this event click here.