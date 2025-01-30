Orillia OPP Make Two Arrests, Seize Prohibited Weapons And A Large Quantity Of Drugs

While conducting a theft and stolen property investigation, members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made two arrests, resulting in the seizure of prohibited weapons and a large quantity of illicit drugs.

On January 20, 2025, several items and tools, including an automotive scanner, were reported stolen from an address in Orillia. On January 27, 2025, just before 1:00 pm, Orillia OPP responded to a call from a witness reporting that someone was trying to sell them stolen property. The witness reported knowing the original victim of the theft and could confirm that the serial number of the automotive scanner for sale matched that of the one stolen. Subsequently, officers engaged in a criminal investigation.

Just after 4:00 pm, officers staged near by as the witness met with the parties selling the items, and arrests were made. During this, officers also located a quantity of drugs and several prohibited weapons, which were seized from the accused. The investigation continued once back at the Orillia Detachment, which included assistance from the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), as well as the Economic Crime & Corruption Unit (ECCU).

The following items were seized:

· Over 45 grams of suspected Cocaine,

· Over 100 grams of suspected Pink Fentanyl,

· Over 40 tablets of Hydromorphone Tablets, and other various pills,

· Functioning scales, cell phones, and other drug paraphernalia,

· Numerous credit cards and identification documents, and

· Over $1500 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged two parties.

Michael Hart-Payne, 30-year-old of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3

· Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

· Possessing Counterfeit Money

· Possession of a credit card

· Possession of an Identity Document

· Identity Theft

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order x4

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x2

· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x6

Michael Corriveau, 30-year-old of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3

· Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

· Possessing Counterfeit Money

· Possession of a Credit Card

· Possession of an Identity Document

· Identity Theft

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x6

Both accused were held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for a bail hearing.