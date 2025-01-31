Award-Winning Creative Non-Fiction Writer, Nancy O’Rourke In Conversation With Muskoka Authors Association

On Thursday, February 20, Muskoka Authors Association hosts essayist/memoirist Nancy O’Rourke for a special event. O’Rourke will be interviewed by MAA President, Cindy Watson, and read excerpts from two or three of her award-winning essays, all of which pertain to work carried out while living overseas, in African countries.

Based in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, Nancy O’Rourke has a PhD in sociology, specializing in human rights and social justice; she has written widely on issues affecting the rights of women and children. An emerging creative writer, she has won several awards for her essays, and is published in carte blanche, Prairie Fire and Dreamers Creative Writing, among others. Her writing has been supported by the Access Copyright Foundation, the Banff Centre’s Emerging Writers’ Intensive, as well as the Canada Council for the Arts. In her spare time Nancy paints—abstracts and portraits—sometimes of the characters she writes about.

For more information visit her website: https://www.nancyorourke.com/

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, Please email your contact information and etransfer payment to info@muskokaauthors.ca.

You can also reach out for more information, to David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com