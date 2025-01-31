Man’s Injuries Were Self-inflicted; SIU Discontinues Coldwater Investigation

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the serious injuries suffered by a 61-year-old man in October in Coldwater.

On October 23, 2024, York Regional Police officers attended a residence in Coldwater to execute an arrest warrant. The man received notification of this. Soon after he heard police officers knock at the door, the man cut his throat. Officers forced entry to the apartment, and they provided first-aid. The man was transported to hospital for treatment of lacerations.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, Director Martino was satisfied the investigation should be discontinued. The man alone was responsible for his injuries and the officers did nothing to harm him. Rather, they saved his life. On this record, there being patently nothing to investigate as far as any officer’s potential criminal liability was concerned, the file has been closed.