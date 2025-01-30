Four Impaired Driving Incidents In Muskoka To Tell You About

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four drivers over the course of four days with impaired driving.

On Friday January 24, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Maple Street in Port Carling. After an interaction with the driver of a vehicle, police arrested and charged 34-year-old Kody Ferren of Oshawa, ON with Operation While Impaired and Operation While Prohibited X 2. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 25, 2025 to answer to his charges.

On Sunday January 26, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting patrols in commercial parking lots near Edward Street in Gravenhurst when they became concerned about the conduct of a driver. Officers commenced an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old Mateusz Rodykow of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired and Obstruct Peace Officer along with several Highway Traffic Act Offenses. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 25, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Later that day, Sunday January 26, 2025, at 4:45 p.m., as a result of a temporary highway closure on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst, an officer was speaking with motorists to redirect them around the closure. The officer became concerned about the condition of one driver and began an investigation into his ability to drive. As a result, police arrested and charged 42-year-old Michael Rockey of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired-Drug. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 25, 2025 to answer to his charge.

On Tuesday January 28, 2025 at 1:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about a person in a vehicle on Alice Street in Bracebridge. Officers arrived and were able to rouse the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. Police soon arrested and charged 37-year-old Ashley Gray of Brock Twp, ON with Operation While Impaired-Drug. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 25, 2025 to answer to her charge.