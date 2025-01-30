Author Gwen Tuinman Shares Her Journey To Publication Of Novel, Unrest

Muskoka Authors Association is thrilled to welcome author Gwen Tuinman as our guest speaker on Thursday, February 13. Tuinman is the author of Unrest (Random House Canada, 2024), a 19th-century feminist adventure set against the gritty Bytown frontier. The National Post calls Unrest “an edgy adventure yarn about women’s freedom”. She’ll discuss her journey through researching and writing Unrest; how experiences in indie publishing prepared her for traditional publishing; and how mindset is the king/queen of author tools.

Gwen is descended from Irish tenant farmers and English Quakers. Her storytelling influences include soul searching, an interest in bygone days, and the complexities of living a life. Fascinated by the landscape of human tenacity, she writes about women navigating the social restrictions of their era. Gwen lives with her husband on a small rural homestead that strengthens the connection to her characters and nourishes her creativity.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, Please email your contact information and etransfer payment to info@muskokaauthors.ca.

You can also reach out for more information, to David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com