Support Ontario Youth Announces First Trades & Talent Summit: Building Connections And Promoting Growth Across The Skilled Trades Industry

Support Ontario Youth (SOY) is thrilled to announce its first-ever Trades & Talent Summit, a hiring event aimed at connecting individuals with opportunities to pursue a career in the skilled trades.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, from 10 am – 2 pm at the Red Rose Convention Centre at 1233 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON. Free transportation will be available with buses leaving Union Station and Square One in the morning and returning from Red Rose Convention Centre at 2pm. Aimed at those looking to explore a career change or individuals actively seeking job opportunities, the SOY Trades & Talent Summit is available to everyone aged 18+. To register for this event, please visit supportontarioyouth.ca.

Attendees will experience networking opportunities where they can meet potential employers and make connections with industry leaders, work with experts to polish their resume at a dedicated station, gain personal advice from skilled trades professionals at the “Mentor Corner”, and hear from industry experts and trailblazers in the trades at inspiring panels throughout the day.

“This summit is an important step towards connecting individuals with rewarding careers in the skilled trades,” said Melanie Winter, Executive Director of Support Ontario Youth. “By fostering collaboration and providing resources, we aim to empower job seekers and employers alike, helping drive growth within the industry.”

This event aims to not only connect job seekers with potential employers but also foster a collaborative environment that supports the growth and sustainability of the trades sector in Ontario.

The Trades & Talent Summit will bring together a diverse group of key employers and industry stakeholders. The following is a partial list of participating employers and partners:

Canadian Tire

CCSYR

Celeros FT-Clyde Union Pump Canada Ltd

Chatters

Climate Care

Dr HVAC Ltd

Enercare

Essense Salon and Sanctuary

Hair Republic

HiMark Occupational Skills Training Center Ltd

HRAI

L’Amour Hair Lounge

Lenworth Building Services Limited

Marca College

Men Zone Barbershop/ MZ Academy/ Women’s Zone Salon

Ontario Electrical League

Ontario Shipyards

OPHA

O’Shanter Development

Provincial Building Construction Trades Council of Ontario

Salon Centric

Samco Machinery Limited

Skilled Trades Ontario

Smurfit Westrock

StackTeck System

Westlake

For more information, please visit www.supportontarioyouth.ca.