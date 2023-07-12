Oro-Medonte Resident Charged In Child Sexual Exploitation Investigation

The OPP has arrested and charged an Oro-Medonte Township resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

On July 11, 2023, OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Orillia Detachment members executed a search warrant in Oro-Medonte Township and seized a quantity of electronic devices. As a result of this investigation, Douglas Lyell Campbell, 63 years of age, was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The accused has been released after attending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized.

The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

If you have information regarding Internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made through cybertip.ca.