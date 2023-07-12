Driver Rescues Raccoon, Gets Charged With Impaired Driving In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP rescued a baby raccoon and charged a driver with impaired operation thanks to a report from the public in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 12, 2023, at 8:10 a.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a possible impaired driver, who was in possession of a raccoon, in a parking lot on Cann Street. Upon arrival, officers arrested and charged the driver for impaired operation and located a baby raccoon in the vehicle. Officers removed the raccoon and transported it to Aspdin Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. It is unclear why the driver was in possession of the raccoon.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old male from South River has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired

· Breach of conditions – two counts

· Cannabis readily available

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.

The name of the accused was not released.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers. If you plan on consuming drugs or alcohol, please arrange a safe ride home. If you suspect someone to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired, please call 9-1-1.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation is asking to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).