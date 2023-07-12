The Best Prime Deals Are Local Deals

Prime Days are upon us but smart consumers should think twice, says Norah Fountain, the Executive Director of the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Prime Days are the annual Amazon-so-called mega-sales on July 11 and 12 advertising supposed “deals”, yet there’s evidence from consumer groups that those deals might not be as great as you might think. The Muskoka Lakes Chamber wants to remind shoppers that it’s always better for your community to shop local instead. When you can’t shop local in person, you can shop Muskoka online with the Muskoka Lakes Chamber’s ShopMuskokaLakes.ca store featuring many local vendors.

The Muskoka Lakes Chamber thanks the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber for their efforts with this reminder and for the research they have unearthed about Prime Deals potentially not being as cost saving as they appear. Together, our Chambers would like everyone to think about the significance of supporting local businesses and making conscious purchasing decisions. With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, it is crucial to be aware of the impact our shopping choices can have on our local economy. While Amazon Prime Day may promise enticing deals and discounts, it’s essential to remember the value that local businesses bring to our community. By supporting local retailers, artisans, and service providers, we contribute to the growth and vitality of our neighbourhoods.

While it’s understandable to seek out bargains and convenience, we encourage you to consider flexing your purchasing power to local establishments during this time. By shopping local, we help foster a thriving local economy and build a stronger, more resilient community.

Read the articles below provided by MLC colleagues at the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber and learn about the realities of Prime Day “deals”.

Don’t forget to visit your local retailers first and keep your dollars local.

Shoppers thinking of taking part in internet giant Amazon’s Prime Day are being warned that not all the items on sale could be the bargains they seem.

“It can be easy to get swept along by the hype and excitement on the day, so we recommend preparing in advance and researching what you want to buy, to make sure you can tell the difference between a good deal and a dud on Amazon Prime Day.”

When is a deal not a deal? When the “before” price is artificially inflated to make it seem like you’re getting a bigger discount than you really are, or when inflation is driving prices so high that it’s difficult to divine what a good deal even is. Jacked-up pricing is a big issue right now “in a number of product categories, from kitchen and bedding to fitness and outdoor entertaining,” says Wirecutter Deals senior editor Nathan Burrow. Nathan suggests looking at the past year of pricing for an item: If the price has been steadily rising for some time, that probably means costs have been affected by inflation rather than pumped up just for Prime Day.

According to an article in Vox, there are now more than 100 million Prime members, and at least one analyst predicts it will go as high as 275 million. But there seem to be more than a few consumers who have issues with Amazon and Prime, for a host of reasons, and are cancelling their memberships.

Online deals are tempting but shopping local creates positive outcomes in our community. Muskoka is home to many local businesses that can meet your needs. And when you can’t shop in person, you can shop online at ShopMuskokaLakes.ca