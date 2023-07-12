“I Never Thought I Would Win This Much” Sundridge Resident Wins A $100,000

Mona Wager of Sundridge won a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT SUIT UP (Game #2356).

Mona, an 84-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, said she is a longtime lottery player. “I love all the games,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “There have been some previous wins in my family – I think we’re on a lucky streak!”

When Mona checked her ticket on the OLG App and discovered her win, she was in shock. “I never thought I would win this much,” she said.

Mona called her family to reveal the big news. “I called my daughter and said, ‘I think I won $100,000.’ She initially thought I made a mistake, but after seeing the ticket, she was overjoyed.”

Mona plans to invest in a new generator and give a portion of this win to her kids. “I want to enjoy myself. It’s an exciting feeling!” she concluded.

INSTANT SUIT UP is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.96.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stoney Lake Variety on Highway 124 in Sundridge.