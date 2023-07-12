Cheetos Launches Bold Mac And Cheese For Daring Canadians

Canadians love mac & cheese and ketchup… but together? This is a long-standing debate. Or is it? In the lead-up to National Mac & Cheese Day this Friday, July 14, the Cheetos® brand is announcing its commitment to settle the score once and for all. Enter NEW Cheetos® Mac ‘n Cheese Cheesy Ketchup flavour pasta with sauce. It’s cheesy. It’s ketchuppy. And, frankly, it slaps. Maybe you don’t agree, but then maybe you don’t have as good taste as some of your fellow Canadians… According to a recent survey by the Cheetos® brand, nearly a quarter of Canadians (23%) who eat mac & cheese add ketchup.*

And if its new Cheesy Ketchup flavour isn’t enough, the Cheetos brand is getting MuchMusic’s help to put an end to the age-old ketchup on mac discussion. As a go-to source for candid, humorous pop culture discussions, MuchMusic is no stranger to playful debate. Introducing “Cheetos® S(mac)k Talk”, a social media show from two much-loved brands, Cheetos and MuchMusic, during which popular MuchMusic VJs—Verdah Ansari, Georgia Kolev, Teddy Tong, and BarDown special guest, Sam Gliserman—will duke it out, Team Ketchup vs. Team Just Cheese, to reveal the winner.

“Canadians are passionate about their mac & cheese, and so is the Cheetos brand,” said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods Canada. “New Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese Cheesy Ketchup may not be for everyone, and that’s okay—the Cheetos brand is mischievous and is not afraid to defend an unpopular opinion. We know ketchup and mac & cheese are a perfect pair!”

To watch the VJs go toe-to-toe in the Cheetos S(mac)k Talk series, visit @Muchofficial on Instagram, and @Much on TikTok, YouTube and Twitter—a preview is out today and the show will premiere this Friday, July 14!

And if you’re feeling adventurous, try some Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese Cheesy Ketchup as you watch the segments. Who knows, you may be pleasantly surprised! But however you mac & cheese, you best be out with the old and in with the bold and cheesy deliciousness of the Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese line-up. You’ll thank us later.

*A survey commissioned by the Cheetos brand (methodology below)