$50,000 Donation Made To Support Habitat For Humanity OGN In Magnetawan

What stands today as a vacant lot in Magnetawan is one step closer to becoming home to a new family, thanks to a $50,000 donation from Carl and Ange Lorusso. Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North Magnetawan is leading the organization’s first-ever

modular, 1,064-square-foot, universally accessible and energy-efficient build on South Street

with an expected move in date in early 2024.

Native to Magnetawan, Lorusso has lived in the area for 68 years. An avid believer in the power of community, he has provided the Lorusso Athletic Award at the Magnetawan Central School for 40 years. After spending time away from the community to build a large waste company in Canada, Lorusso has returned to Magnetawan full-time and is ready to continue supporting its future, “This is a great community. We need housing to help young people in Magnetawan” says Lorusso.

In late 2022, the Municipality of Magnetawan developed its Municipal Affordable Housing

Committee to find tangible solutions to the local affordable housing crisis. Deputy Mayor, John Hetherington has led the cause stating, “Let’s stop talking and actually do something.”

Hetherington brought together a team of motivated local volunteers with expertise in

construction, fundraising and community outreach. Says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, “We are continually impressed by the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of this community.

The work we accomplish is only possible with the commitment from the communities we serve. We would like to express our gratitude to Carl and Ange Lorusso for their generosity and support of Building Futures in Magnetawan.”

To support Building Futures in Magnetawan please visit

https://donate.habitatgatewaynorth.com/

About Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North