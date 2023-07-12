Oro-Medonte Resident Charged With Impaired And While Driving Under Suspension

During this past weekend, officers from the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

On July 8, 2023, just before 12:30 a.m., officers from the Huronia West OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E program on South Orr Lake Road in the Township of Springwater. The officers were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Jennifer Roberts, a 32-year-old from Barrie, has been charged with:

· Operation of a conveyance while ability impaired

· Operation of a conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in one hundred milliliters of blood

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood, on a date in early August 2023.

Later that night, shortly before 11:30 p.m., police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Forbes Road, in the Township of Springwater. Officers entered into an impaired and collision investigation.

As a result, Turner Watson, a 26-year-old from Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

· Operation of a conveyance while ability impaired

· Operation of a conveyance with 80 or more milligrams of alcohol in one hundred milliliters of blood

· Driving while under suspension

· Fail to remain

· Fail to report accident

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood, on a date in early August 2023.

Both received a 90-day licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

Members of the Huronia West OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477(TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.