Oro-Medonte Gets A New Fire Station

The Township of Oro-Medonte held a sod turning ceremony to mark construction

of a new Fire Hall (Station) in East Oro, located at 529 Line 11 North, followed by an

official opening of the Shanty Bay Fire Hall (Station) located at 300 Line 3 South.

The new Station, located in East Oro, will be a modern facility offering training for all

firefighters across the Township, providing necessary tools for Oro-Medonte volunteer

firefighters to perform their duties of serving and protecting the community.

Highlights of the new Station include:

 a museum honouring the history of firefighting in the Township including display of

antique equipment, a variety of photographs, and a hand drawn pumper etc.;

 modern training facility;

 four (4) drive thru bays;

 housing of fire apparatus & equipment;

 facilities for cleaning & maintenance of fire gear;

 sleeping quarters;

 meeting space;

 administration office space; and

 a fitness room.

Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services is a volunteer fire department. Current

provincially legislated firefighter training requirements require Oro-Medonte firefighters to take time away from employment, and leave their families/home, to complete training.

The new Station alleviates the need for firefighters to leave the community for training. Mayor Harry Hughes commented that “on behalf of members of Council, it is wonderful to see planning completed for construction of a new modern Station located in East Oro.

Protecting the safety of our volunteer firefighters is of utmost importance, as

demonstrated by Council’s unanimous support to proceed with the project. The new

Station, inclusive of a state of the art training facility addresses increasing provincially

legislated training requirements, and provides our volunteer firefighters with necessary tools to perform their duties. We are so proud of and grateful to firefighters across the Township, who work tirelessly, under often times incredibly challenging circumstances, to keep our community safe. I personally look forward to seeing the completed Firefighter Museum honouring the history of firefighting in Oro-Medonte.”

Fire Chief Hugh Murray commented that “on behalf of Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency

Services, I am grateful for the unanimous support of Council to construct the new Station and training facility located in East Oro, meeting the life safety needs of our community.

The facility is planned to serve Oro-Medonte for the next 30 years with space for future growth. All Oro-Medonte firefighters will now have the ability to complete training locally in a modern facility without the need to leave their employment or families.”

The Township has awarded construction of the approximate 13,000 s.f. Station to Domm Construction Ltd. In addition to the sod turning ceremony for the new Station in East Oro, the Shanty Bay Station located at 300 Line 3 South was officially opened today. The Station was constructed in 2020, replacing a smaller Station located in the Village of Shanty Bay that was over forty (40) years old.

Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services updated Fire Master Plan identified the

requirement for a new modern facility with a more central location in the Township. The new Shanty Bay Station is centrally located to Highway 11.

Due to public health measures resulting from COVID-19, the Township has refrained from officially opening the Shanty Bay Station until now.