Driver Charged For Impaired Driving By Drug In Oro-Medonte

A member of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team of the OPP charged a driver for operation while impaired by drug, during a traffic stop in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On July 7, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., a Central Region TIME Team member conducting speed enforcement on Highway 400 in the Township of Oro-Medonte, observed a vehicle travelling at a high-rate of speed and weaving through traffic in a dangerous manner. The officer followed a short distance and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon speaking with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Orillia OPP Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

As a result of the investigation, Guy Beasley, age 33, of Barrie, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Driving while under suspension

· Failure to comply with release order

· Fail to surrender insurance card

· Speeding over posted limit

He was also issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on August 16, 2022.