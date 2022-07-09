Cyclist With Drugs Takes Off From Police In Gravenhurst

On July 9, 2022 just after midnight Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting patrols when they observed a cyclist fail to stop at a stop sign.

Officers attempted to speak with the male who fled from police and was followed onto James Street in Gravenhurst. As a result, 28-yearr old Travis Shelton from Gravenhurst was arrested and charged with the following:

Flight from peace officer

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance x 2

Other Highway Traffic Act charges

SHELTON is schedule to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ONT on August 16, 2022 to answer to these charges.