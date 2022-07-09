Diggin’ Downtown Huntsville Main Street Closures For Paving

The Town of Huntsville and the District of Muskoka would like to announce the final lift of asphalt for Diggin’ Downtown will take place overnight on Monday, July 11, 2022 as well as overnight on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

On Monday, July 11 at 7:00pm, Main Street will be closed to traffic from Lorne Street to West Street and will reopen the next morning at 7:00am.

On Tuesday, July 12 at 7:00pm, Main Street will be closed from West Street to John Street including the downtown Swing Bridge and will reopen the next morning at 7:00am.

While this paving has been planned in the evening and overnight to mitigate impacts to travel, traffic in downtown and the surrounding areas will be impacted. Residents are asked to plan their travel in advance, follow detour signage and to use alternate routes.

Residents are also advised that the asphalt paving is weather dependent, and these dates could change.

The Town of Huntsville and District of Muskoka would like to thank the community for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during this construction project.

For more information please visit huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.