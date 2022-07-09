Two Families Displaced After House Fire On Muskoka Beach Road

Gravenhurst Fire Crews were alerted to a house fire on Muskoka Beach Road around 3:00 a.m.m Saturday morning. On the first crew arrival, the fire was well developed and all occupants had evacuated both units of the duplex.

One people were treated for minor injuries.

Approximately 30 firefighters from all three stations and seven apparatus were on scene to fight the fire. Crews departed the scene around 8:00 a.m.

The new tower truck that was placed into service a few weeks ago was used as an aerial master stream to assist in battling the fire as crews were in defensive mode due to the extent of the fire on arrival. This is the first fire this vehicle has been used at since it went into service.

Damage is estimated at $800,000 and two families have been displaced. Two dogs were missing initially, but were eventually located and returned to family members. One of which was located by fire crews in one of the homes.

The investigation is in progress but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Neighbours in the area deserve a special thanks as several did an excellent job in calling 911 quickly and assisting displaced occupants.

To assist the families e-mail freestuff4dailyneeds@outlook.com