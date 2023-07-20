Oro-Medonte And Severn Crews Battle House Fire Wednesday Morning

Volunteer firefighters from the Townships of Oro-Medonte and Severn battled a massive house fire for several hours on Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Lakeview Drive, in the Prices Corner area, just after 11 a.m. The street remained closed until 3p.m.

Crews arrived to the home and found it fully engulfed in smoke and flames. Approximately 25 firefighters battled the blaze, at the height of the fire.

Officials told Muskoka411 that extra firefighters and fire trucks were brought in from the Township of Severn, to relieve and support local firefighters, due to the severity of the heat.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to muskoka411.com, Muskoka411 Facebook, Muskoka411 Twitter, and Muskoka411 Instagram for breaking news and updates.