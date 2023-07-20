Death Investigation After Vehicle Enters Water In Honey Harbour

Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle drove into the waters of Georgian Bay resulting in the death of the lone occupant.

On July 19, 2023, just after 3:30 p.m, members of the OPP Southern Georgian Bay detachment, responded to a marina in the village of Honey Harbour, Georgian Bay Township.

Responding officers were assisted at the scene by Simcoe County and Muskoka Paramedic Services as well as Georgian Bay Township Fire Service.

Officers learned that a vehicle had driven into the water and a quick effort was made by citizens in the area as well as an officer who entered the water in a rescue attempt. A lone occupant was removed from the vehicle and life saving measures were performed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital however, sadly, a 79-year-old Hamilton resident was pronounced deceased. The OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) is on scene and are assisting detachment members in determining the cause of the incident.