Details Announced For Muskoka Chautauqua’s 2023 Arts And Cultural Festival

Muskoka Chautauqua is pleased to be again hosting their annual festival celebrating curiosity and creativity in historic Windermere Village from August 4-13. This year’s festival will take place in intimate venues throughout this walkable village, with most events hosted in an open-air, Theatre in the Woods overlooking Lake Rosseau, just as they were 100 years ago. The 2023 Program features over 50 events, including:

An opening waterfront concert at the Windermere Wharf by the Big Smoke Brass Band

A daily outdoor morning movement and meditation series

A series of visual arts workshops, (Sponsored by Ruthann Brown, Engel & Volkers Muskoka) where participants can learn plein-air painting, textiles, nature journaling, custom tea-light holder making, mosaics and screen-printing, featuring artists Greg & Susan Hindle, Melanie Siegel, Rob Elliott, Audrey Mah, Sharon Wagner-Chazalon, Lisa Elder, Magdalena Tarko, Michael Benton, Christine Hume, and Sean William Dawson

A new performing arts series including a fresh take on Shakespeare and a Durational Dance Performance by Terrill Maguire

A collection of lectures and literary events, including a historic lecture: ‘Muskoka Heritage Nuggets’, by Historian Patrick Boyer, a Lecture on the ecological effects of Algal by Research Scientist Norman Yan and literary lectures by authors Carol Newall, Cindy Watson, and Maxanne Ezer, along with a Children’s Book Authors Panel.

Evening musical performances including blues, folk, opera, the Toronto All-Star Big Band and the Mississauga Symphony Orchestra.

Experience two-time JUNO award winning & two-time Polaris Music Prize listed songwriter Dan Mangan in an intimate theatre in the woods: An Evening with Dan Mangan Tickets, Sat, Aug 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite

A four-film outdoor documentary film series, in partnership with the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival, including: The inspirational story of Canada’s first female, Jewish supreme court judge, Rosalie Abella, in the film Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella A feel good glimpse into the lives of senior citizens with a passion for synchronized swimming in the film Unsyncable. An insider view into the jaw dropping, horrifying, logging industry in the film Silvicola. A reflection of the now historic, 2011 Stanley cup riot associated with the Vancouver Canucks in the film I’m Just Here for the Riot.

Historical walking tours around Windermere Village, including both guided and self-guided (app) options

A family fun art party with music, art, children’s entertainment, a barbecue by the Windermere Lions Club, and a bake sale by the Windermere Women’s Institute plus a demonstration by the Central Ontario School of Falconry (previously Muskoka Birds of Prey).

The Muskoka Chautauqua Bookstore featuring the 2023 Reading Circle selections, a display of Muskoka Chautauqua archives, Alcuin Society Book Design Awards winners, and a welcome centre/ticket booth opening August 3 at the Windermere Village Hall

The 10-day program kicks off with a Festival Welcome and Opening event on Friday, August 4th. This is a great opportunity for new and seasoned festival goers alike to get an overview of the entire festival from each of the festival programmers. View Full Schedule

Supporting Artists and the Muskoka Community

This year’s festival will proudly employ over 60 artists, staff and production crew. For many, the past couple of years have been beyond challenging, and they are very excited to share their talent with a live audience once again. Muskoka Chautauqua has been fortunate to have the support of a team of individual patrons, corporate sponsors, and government partners. TD Bank Canadian Heritage, Don and Karen Lang, the Hellyer Foundation and the Jackman Foundation, Jayne’s Luxury Rentals