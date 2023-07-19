Midland Resident Arrested By OPP In Local LCBO Shoplifting Incident While Awaiting Court On Numerous Other Similar Charges

A call to the Ontario Provincial Police Communication Centre for another shoplifting offence from the Midland Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has resulted in a the arrest of a Midland resident who is currently awaiting court on a number of related charges.

On July 11, 2023, store security observed a male suspect removing liquor from the retail store without paying and a subsequent investigation by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment identified the male as an accused in similar type incidents at the same location.

In the afternoon of July 15, 2023, an OPP officer on patrol checked a rider of an E-Bike on Highway 12 near the intersection of Old Fort Road in Tay Township and confirmed the rider to be the suspect in the shoplifting investigation. The uncooperative suspect was arrested and eventually complied to be transported to Detachment for further investigation.

Charged is Nathan Fontaine 31 years of Midland with the following criminal offences.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Failure to comply with undertaking

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

And Further

Resist Peace Officer

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

