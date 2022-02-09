Orillia’s Roots North Music Festival Welcomes 2022 Festival Season In Simcoe County

The Roots North Music Festival is happy to announce their headlining artists for its return to a live audience for the eighth annual festival taking place on April 21 -23 in Orillia, Ontario at the St. Paul’s Centre.

With the support of the City of Orillia, and many other sponsors, the festival will bring to Orillia exciting and diverse acts such as JUNO Award winning power-trio, The Good Lovelies; dynamic singer-songwriter, Steve Poltz; soulful Polaris Prize nominee, Terra Lightfoot; acclaimed and electrifying musician and producer, Logan Staats, the accomplished & prolific, Lydia Persaud; and Orillia’s own multidisciplinary artist, Craig Mainprize.

Historic Downtown Orillia, Ontario, Canada serves as the backdrop for the music festival with headlining artists performing at the beautifully restored St. Paul’s Centre at 62 Peter Street North Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23, 2022. Three artists perform each evening in this comfortable soft-seated theatre, known as the Roots North Music Festival mainstage.

Before each performance, and during intermissions, patrons are invited to explore the on-site art Art Market, featuring hand-crafted works from independent and local artisans. Also available will be a selection of merchandise from the performing artists and Roots North Music Festival memorabilia.

Music, shopping and entertainment surround you as you explore Downtown Orillia during the Roots North Music Festival. In addition to the ticketed main stage performances, several businesses along Mississaga Street, and beyond, have teamed up to provide FREE live music shows within their shops and restaurants. ​Be sure to stay tuned for further Downtown Orillia artist, event and venue announcements coming soon.

“The Roots North Music festival is looking forward to welcoming you back to the live music experience this April – celebrating the return of our in-person festival and continuing to show support towards artists, musicians and our downtown businesses.” Says Festival President, Derick Lehmann “we endeavour to bring our audience the finest programming they’ve come to expect from Roots North for the past 8 years – and this year is no exception!”

A weekend pass grants you admission to 6 main stage performances at the St. Paul’s Centre on Friday April 22nd and Saturday April 23rd, 2022. To purchase tickets and to find out more, go to www.RootsNorthMusic.ca.