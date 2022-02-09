Township Of Tiny Congratulates Recipients Of The 2021 Citizen Of The Year Awards

Each year, the Township recognizes dedicated residents as part of its Citizen of the Year Award process. The 2021 Awards were presented at the February 2, 2022, Regular Meeting of Council. Award categories included the Corrie Hamelin Memorial Community Volunteer Award, the Robert Robitaille Memorial Volunteer Award, the Senior of the Year Award, and the Youth of the Year Award.

The 2021 Corrie Hamelin Memorial Community Volunteer Award was presented to Paul Maurice. The purpose of the award is to recognize an individual who has volunteered their time and energy to more than one community association, organization or cause, in a selfless manner; and/or has strong beliefs in giving back to the community and benefiting the people of the Township of Tiny.

The 2021 Robert Robitaille Memorial Volunteer Award was presented to Brian Emond. The purpose of the award is to recognize an individual who has generously volunteered their time and has been committed to the development and advancement of parks and recreation in the community; and/or has made a difference and as a result has improved the quality of life in the Township of Tiny.

The 2021 Senior of the Year Award, also known as the “Heart of Tiny Award,” was presented to Gillian Reynolds. The purpose of the award is to recognize an outstanding senior who, during or after the age of 65, contributed to the enrichment of the social, cultural or civic life of the Township of Tiny.

The 2021 Youth of the Year Award was presented to Léo Chicoine. The purpose of the award is to recognize an outstanding youth who, before or during the age of 18, contributed to the enrichment of the social, cultural, or civic life of the Township of Tiny.

Congratulations to the award recipients. For members of the public who are interested in watching the award presentations for the Citizen of the Year Awards, please visit the Township of Tiny’s YouTube channel here.

Each year, the Township releases Requests for Nominations for its Citizen of the Year Awards. Nominations are then vetted by a Selection Committee and scored based on a set criterion, consisting of the following five categories: role in the community, impact on others, the effect of contribution, engagement with others, and inspiration factor.

The Township of Tiny is committed to creating a caring and inclusive living environment through citizen engagement and provides opportunities for everyone to fully participate in the life of their community. It recognizes that volunteers help to achieve the Township’s mission and mandate, while also enhancing the community in which we live. As a result, a Volunteer Program was developed to implement the Volunteer Policy approved by Council in 2010. The purpose of the Volunteer Program is to actively promote a mutually rewarding relationship between volunteers who offer their talents, skills, and time and staff who will support them in their efforts.