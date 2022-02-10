Here Is Where You Can Get Free Rapid Tests In Parry Sound-Muskoka

Members of the public can pick up a rapid test kit at select pharmacies and grocers

The Ontario Government is distributing 5.5 million rapid tests to the public each week for the next eight weeks. These will be distributed mainly through local pharmacies and grocery stores including at 21 locations in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Rapid test kits are being delivered to the following pharmacy and grocery stores across Parry Sound-Muskoka:

Shoppers Drug Mart in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Parry Sound

• Walmart in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound

• Your Independent Grocer in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Huntsville

• IDA Pharmacy in Gravenhurst and Huntsville

• Sobeys in Gravenhurst and Parry Sound

• Dwight Market Pharmacy

• Food Basics in Bracebridge

• Metro in Huntsville

• PharmaChoice in Gravenhurst

• Pharmasave in Huntsville

• Rexall in Bracebridge

• The Apothecary Shop in Port Carling

Residents will be able to pick up one kit per visit, with each kit containing five tests. Stores will determine how they distribute the tests so, to get information on how to pick up rapid tests at these locations, please visit each retailer’s website. Residents can see the full list of locations and search by city at Ontario.ca/rapidtest.

“I am very pleased to see that rapid test kits will be available to rural Ontarians and especially to residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka, including through stores in Bracebirdge, Dwight, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Port Carling, and Parry Sound,” said MPP Norman Miller. “Our government has now procured enough supply to distribute 44 million rapid tests to the public over the next eight weeks. I encourage people to pick up a test kit and to get vaccinated so that we can all do our part to keep our friends and neighbours safe as we reopen businesses and get back to doing more of the things we love.”