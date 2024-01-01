Orillia’s New Year’s Baby Born Just Minutes Into 2024

It didn’t take long for the first baby of the New Year to be born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH). Just 10 minutes after midnight, parents Farida (mother) and Naib Baghirov of Orillia welcomed their third child.

The parents are mulling over a name for their 8 pound, 5 ounce bundle of joy who joins siblings Alisa, 3 years old, and Adelina, 6 years old.

Farida ended up driving herself along with her two children to the hospital prior to delivering. Mother and daughter are resting comfortably.