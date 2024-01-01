RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of 2024

Each year more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle; it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in 2024.

In honour of the occasion, Victoria’s Gift Shop, owned and operated by the RVH Auxiliary, is proud to sponsor the first baby of the New Year with a keepsake Born at RVH plush toy.

Cutline: Anastasia Danquah welcomes her eighth baby to their family; a baby boy and first baby of 2024, Godson, born January 1, 2024 at 1:58 a.m. at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.